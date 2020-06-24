

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS International Studios announced an agreement with Miramax to co-produce The Turkish Detective, a detective series. The company noted that this is the first co-production between VIS and Miramax, the global film and television studio that is jointly owned by beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS. MIRAMAX recently entered a partnership with ViacomCBS to create synergies through both new production and co-financing opportunities in film and TV.



The Turkish Detective is based on the 21 novels series titled The Cetin Ikmen Crime Novels by Barbara Nadel. Jill Offman will serve as executive producer for the series. Production will begin in Spring 2021.



