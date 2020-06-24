Stockholm, 2020-06-24 16:44 CEST -- On request of VNV Global AB, company registration number 556677-7917, NASDAQ Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on NASDAQ Stockholm, with effect from 29 June 2020. Short Name: VNV ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares in the company: 79,230,456 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0014428835 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 198737 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400.000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross CCP/2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Grant McKelvey, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.