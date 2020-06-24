Business Reporter: Why Now Is the Time for Legacy Banks to Move to the cloud

LONDON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where you can pay for your groceries with a smartphone, transfer funds in the blink of an eye to anyone else with one, or check your balance across multiple accounts with the same app, banking is surely a long way from the days of chequebooks and cashiers. But with larger banks, these slick front-end services often rely on legacy systems that are in some cases many decades old, and becoming increasingly incompatible with the evolving requirements of modern banking.

Banks are caught between a rock and a hard place: as fast-moving fintechs chip away at their customer base, and security threats become ever more complex, do they continue to prop up their creaking infrastructures, or take the inevitable leap by completely overhauling their systems - at great expense and perhaps even greater risk?

In an article for Business Reporter, Form3's Andrew Frost explains that banks will have to adapt sooner rather than later. But legacy banks often don't have the in-house expertise to enable them to make the all-important shift to a state where their back-office lines up with the products they need to support. Which means teaming up with a third party to replace these ageing systems with a cloud-based infrastructure. Employing the ready-made expertise and resources of a fintech will still be a demanding process, as both parties will have to be fully immersed in the project at every stage, but it will still be far less risky and expensive than doing the whole thing from scratch in-house.

And the rewards will be huge. "Removing the burden of maintaining aging payments architecture, mitigating threats and the need to keep up with scheme and regulation changes will dramatically reduce capital expenditure and improve operational efficiency, enabling teams to innovate and deploy new propositions and service their customers quickly," explains Frost.

To find out more about how banks need to take the transitional plunge, read the article here.

Notes for editors

This press release has been provided by Business Reporter (www.business-reporter.co.uk).

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Form3

Trusted by financial institutions globally, Form3 is an award-winning, cloud-native payments platform connecting customers to the universe of payment schemes (FPS, Bacs, COP, SEPA, Cross Border Payments) from a single API, enabling its users to move money freely in a truly real-time payments experience.

Form3's customers include UK, European and US banks, payment institutions, card payment processors and licensed fintechs, including tier one global brands.

Form3 is regularly ranked in the Top European Fintechs to Watch by Sifted and Fintech 50, and was named Best Digital Innovation by Bobsguide 2019 and runner up in the British Bank Awards for Best Technology Partner 2020.

www.form3.tech