Offering Affordable, High-Tech CX Solutions to European Clients.

??????????ContactPoint 360 announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center and Technology Solutions facility, including a 500-seat contact center and CX technology lab in Athens. The new campus will deliver end-to-end CX technology solutions to the European marketplace and provide omnichannel contact center services.

The Global Contact Center Operator, ContactPoint, 360, Inc., based in Toronto, Canada with locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, has reimagined the business process outsourcing sector by creating a new hybrid approach to CX support, combining omnichannel contact center operations, marketing agency services, digital transformation solutions, and an in-house software development division. The company's international team of subject matter experts are highly skilled in key industries such as Banking, Technology, Retail, Travel, Healthcare, Government, and Utilities. This expertise, along with the full suite of unique services, enables CP360 to provide end-to-end CX solutions to clients in a one-stop-shop environment.

"We are pleased to bring our new vision of Customer Experience Support to the European Continent," said Asad Mirza, President, and CEO of ContactPoint 360, Inc. "Athens is a world-class city and historical treasure. We believe Athens is the perfect location for our new European site as we are an hour by air to three continents and three hours by air from all major European Cites. The economy has been recovering since the 2008 crisis, and international debt relief has been extended over the next 10 years. We believe this is the time to invest in Greece due to key geopolitical factors and global financial forecasting. CP360 has expanded our ability to offer the highest quality of CX support, delivering strong ROI for clients on the continent," said Mirza.

A critical factor appealing to clients seeking CX support is CP360's ability to aggregate such a wide array of talent and expertise within one agile organization. In this way, CP360 can help drive efficiency, enable cost savings, and align communications between groups working at all points with the customer interaction ecosystem. Having a single group with a problem-solving ethos and an agile mindset is a very efficient way to produce results and reduce miscommunication.

CX Business Consulting

CP360 has a highly specialized CX consulting division that supports European brand clients that need more holistic transformation support beyond traditional BPO offerings. In this area of the business, CP360 services focus on Digital Transformation, Robotics Process Automation. Consulting, Customer Journey Mapping, Dev Ops Consulting, Cloud Consulting, and Domain Consulting.

CX Technology

Having specialized in customer interaction for decades, the leaders of CP360 created an in-house software development to develop solutions in all areas of business that involve customer interaction. CP360 has assembled a top-notch team of full-stack developers and specialists, including database specialists, Automation QA Engineer and Manual QA team members.

"Athens is a city at a crossroads of Europe and Asia with a high percentage of educated citizens speaking a multitude of languages from Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia. I have been running contact centers in Athens for years, and I'm so excited to be a part of this new and innovative evolution of the CX Industry," said Nicolas Georgilas, Director of Client Success Partnerships for the ContactPoint 360 Athens location.

Given the high penetration of home broadband internet access in the city, in conjunction with CP360's Secure Remote Worker technology, the company will provide hybrid workspace solutions to clients, including office-based and home-based agents. CP360 will have approximately 2,000 agents working for Athens with the Secure Remote Worker program. Athens Sales: Contact Nicolas Georgilas, Director of Client Success Partnerships at nicolas.georgilas@contactpoint360.com Phone: +30 6974340181

About ContactPoint 360:

Founded in 2007, ContactPoint 360 (www.contactpoint360.com) is a Canadian based global customer experience company with contact center locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides business process outsourcing (BPO), omnichannel customer experience solutions including voice, email, chat, and social media. ContactPoint 360 services major international clients across various business sectors, including energy, finance, retail, telephony, and healthcare. The company also provides full-service CX consulting, an in-house software development department, and CX centric digital marketing services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005510/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Tony.Aiello@ContactPoint360.com