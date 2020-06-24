Please be informed that FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 26 June 2020. Name: FOM Technologies ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061278199 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: FOM ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 7,407,412 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 34715726 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 197586 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781579