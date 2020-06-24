Future Photography: Phenomenal Success of Swiss-Italian Entrepreneur - Alexandre Mourreau

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Life is an amalgamation of success and failures that shape us into the person we turn out to be. Every entrepreneur has a story, a long path of hardships, and challenges that lead them to success. Sharing such stories can inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and give them an insight into the hurdles that might come their way and how to tackle them.

One such truly inspirational story is of the Co-founder and Director of Future Photography, Alexandre Mourreau. The young car-enthusiast is also the Director at Cars and Coffee Geneva since 2018. Graduating from the Beau Soleil International College and completing his Bachelor of Business Administration from IFM University in Geneva, Alexandre worked his way to the top. Surprisingly his first job had nothing to do with his current occupation. He worked in a video club near his house as a hobby and even completed a course in cinema as an actor.

Where it all began

Despite a sound educational background, in an interview with The Elegance, he admitted that his studies were not enough to mold him into what he is today. "You also need to know how to listen to people's advice and learn from their experiences. Studies are one thing, but they are not everything, far from it, life is the best lesson" said Alexandre in the interview. Alexandre was always an advocate of learning from practice, being "on-the-ground", socializing, and meeting new people to learn from them, especially from their mistakes.

His core belief centers around the art of socializing. Understanding the techniques of how and when to say something to a certain type of people. Most importantly, surrounding yourself with influential and dedicated like-minded people. Alexandre strongly believes in observing other's blunders and strategies and, at some point, implementing what you've learned from them. However, there are times when things don't exactly go your way. From his vast experience and knowledge, Mourreau concludes that patience and hard work is the key to staying motivated.

Life is a process of constantly learning, and Alexandre mastered this process to his benefit. He is a self-learner who has gained most of what he knows by working day and night, striving against all the odds and learning from each failure, whether it be due to the fluctuating market or some flawed decision. However, he wasn't always this enthusiastic. He admits to having been a lazy kid at school with no motivation to study. Things changed for him when he was put in a boarding school, where he found his motivation to work hard to get out of it as soon as possible.

How Alexandre's life and career has evolved

Today, Alexandre runs his own photography and videography firm that he started with his friend Florent Poncelet back in 2012. They work with the likes of Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and Aston Martin. Being automobile enthusiasts, for them, this is a dream come true. Although Future Photography offers photography services for all categories and events (automotive, fashion, watchmaking, wedding, portrait, etc.), it started off as Alexandre and Florent providing automotive photo services, which led them to founding the company.

His interest and passion for supercars and hyper cars developed notably over the years. The famous international car exhibition, Cars & Coffee, was the right platform to present his impressive collection and get to know a lot of people like him. With his exceptional skill set and evident love for cars, he soon became the director of Cars & Coffee Geneva in 2018. He also attended the last year's event with his SVJ beautifully decorated by the king of street art, Alec Monopoly.

This year has been going great for the supercar lover who recently announced a launch of yet another masterpiece, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ63. He has expressed his immense gratitude for getting this honorable opportunity, which was no doubt 'a dream come true'.

Capturing the beauty

Future Photography is powered by the same fervor that powers Alexandre's life. Like he said, "we have nothing without nothing", Alexandre was passionately driven to do something that not only made his family proud but also the society. With the unconditional support of his dear friend, Florent, Future Photography gained popularity. Their aim focuses on capturing the aesthetics and beauty of the moment. They make it a point to communicate vibrant, high-quality visuals with their extraordinary photography and videography, keeping in mind all the excellent angles and viewpoints that bring out the best in a picture. They offer the expertise of a team of six talented and creative individuals led by Alexandre himself, making sure to exceed client expectations every time.

