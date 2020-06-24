

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State-level law enforcement agencies in the U.S. will get nearly $42 million in federal funding to fight the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and prescription opioids.



The financial support was announced by the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).



The COPS Office is awarding more than $29.7 million in grant funding to 14 state law enforcement agency task forces through the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program (AHTF).



This will support the location or investigation of illicit activities through statewide collaboration related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil or the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.



Through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP), the COPS Office is also awarding $12 million to 12 state law enforcement agencies to support the location or investigation of illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine, including precursor diversion, laboratories, or methamphetamine trafficking.



The AHTF and CAMP funding has a major impact on state investigative and seizure work. Between October 2019 and February 2020, more than $11 million in cash and 2790 firearms were seized.



Deaths due to drug overdose d and opioid-involved deaths continue to increase in the United States. Drug overdose deaths are up among both men and women, all races, and adults of nearly all ages.



More than three out of five drug overdose deaths involve an opioid, the Department of Justice said in a press release. It has estimated that more than 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids.



Methamphetamine continues to be one of the most commonly misused stimulant drugs in the world, and is the drug that most contributes to violent crimes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de