AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 16:00 (CEST), Milan.

Questions include:

How does AM Best, the credit rating agency, specializing in the insurance and reinsurance sector, view the development of the Italian insurance industry? How does COVID-19 affect the outlook of the industry, given its long-term trends?

The Italian economy is forecast to experience a severe contraction in 2020 because of the measures put in place by its government to contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This would likely have a negative impact on premium levels in the non-life insurance segment. As for the life segment, earnings will be affected by volatility in financial markets and the potential for further asset devaluations.

In this webinar, AM Best senior insurance credit rating analysts will examine the impact of COVID-19 on the global (re)insurance sector, and the consequences of rating methodologies based on sovereign rather than country risk considerations, as well as trends and challenges most pertinent to the Italian market. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/italian.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in English. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Panelists include:

Riccardo Ciccozzi, director, market development, Europe, [Moderator];

Angela Yeo, senior director, analytics head of operations;

Mathilde Jakobsen, director, analytics;

Michael Dunckley, associate director, analytics; and

Jose Berenguer, financial analyst.

