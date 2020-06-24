Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Jeffrey J. Gearhart

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on April 9, 2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

12,763

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,763

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-22

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction The grant, requested by the reporting person, is in lieu of his Boards of Directors retainer and committees' fees for April to June 2020. Issued pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

1,746

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,746

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-22