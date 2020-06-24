Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
London, June 24
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeffrey J. Gearhart
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction: 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on April 9, 2023.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
12,763
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,763
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-06-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction: 2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|The grant, requested by the reporting person, is in lieu of his Boards of Directors retainer and committees' fees for April to June 2020. Issued pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
1,746
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,746
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-06-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
CARNIVAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de