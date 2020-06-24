Anzeige
24.06.2020
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

London, June 24

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJeffrey J. Gearhart
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on April 9, 2023.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
12,763
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,763
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-06-22
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionThe grant, requested by the reporting person, is in lieu of his Boards of Directors retainer and committees' fees for April to June 2020. Issued pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
1,746
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,746
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-06-22
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600

