Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM 24-Jun-2020 / 16:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC AGM Results The Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc ('Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 24 June 2020, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a show of hands. Copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism shortly. Details of the proxy voting are provided below and are also available on the Company's website. Resolution For Discretion Against Withheld Total Votes Cast Votes % of Votes % of Votes % of Votes (excl Total Total Total . Withh eld) 1 1,312 98.41 21,076 1.58 170 0.01 65 1,333 ,293 ,539 2 1,311 98.38 21,356 1.60 235 0.02 280 1,333 ,733 ,324 3 Resolution withdrawn 4 1,258 94.44 21,076 1.58 53,059 3.98 1,117 1,332 ,352 ,487 5 1,311 98.41 21,076 1.58 170 0.01 837 1,332 ,521 ,767 6 1,311 98.41 21,076 1.58 170 0.01 837 1,332 ,521 ,767 7 1,311 98.41 21,076 1.58 170 0.01 557 1,333 ,801 ,047 8 1,311 98.41 21,076 1.58 170 0.01 837 1,332 ,521 ,767 9 1,312 98.40 21,076 1.58 280 0.02 235 1,333 ,013 ,369 10 1,309 98.39 21,076 1.58 450 0.03 2,425 1,331 ,653 ,179 11 1,305 97.87 21,076 1.58 7,281 0.55 0 1,333 ,247 ,604 Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 24 June 2020 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 71635 EQS News ID: 1077901 End of Announcement EQS News Service

