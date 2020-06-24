Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.06.2020
24.06.2020 | 18:40
ERBA Mannheim Launches CE Marked COVID-19 IgM Antibody ELISA

LONDON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Erba Mannheim today launched the ErbaLisa COVID-19 IgM ELISA kit for detection of IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

IgM antibodies are produced first and detectable during disease onset, so using the new assay in combination with Erba's existing ErbaLisa COVID-19 IgG ELISA will detect both early and late phases of the immune response.

The ready-to-use ELISA kits will allow qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG/M antibodies.

Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba Mannheim, said: "We are working tirelessly to offer more options to clinicians and laboratories with which to gain an advantage in responding to this unprecedented global health crisis."

With full CE certification, products are now available through Erba's global distribution network, including in the USA.

Learn more: https://erbalisacovid19.erbamannheim.com/.

About Erba Mannheim

Erba Mannheim is a global company focused on delivering innovative, affordable and sustainable healthcare solutions to developing nations. Providing clinical diagnostic products in over 100 countries, Erba uses a combination of cutting edge European and American R&D with efficient low-cost manufacturing to make innovative technologies accessible in all resource settings.

