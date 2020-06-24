Technavio has been monitoring the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe and it is poised to grow by 201.21 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, IronCAD LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and ZWSOFT Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing adoption of 3D CAD in civil and construction industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges from open-source platforms might hamper market growth.
3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Automotive
- Industrial Machinery
- Aerospace And Defense
- Others
3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe report covers the following areas:
- 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe size
- 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe trends
- 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe industry analysis
This study identifies the growing role of 3D CAD in packaging machineries as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market growth in Eastern Europe during the next few years.
3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe, including some of the vendors such as 3D Systems Corp., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, IronCAD LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and ZWSOFT Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market growth in Eastern Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market size in Eastern Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market vendors in Eastern Europe
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Russian Federation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Turkey Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Poland Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Greece Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- CAXA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Constellation Software Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- IronCAD LLC
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- ZWSOFT Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
