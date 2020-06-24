Technavio has been monitoring the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe and it is poised to grow by 201.21 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, IronCAD LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and ZWSOFT Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of 3D CAD in civil and construction industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges from open-source platforms might hamper market growth.

3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe is segmented as below:

End-user Automotive Industrial Machinery Aerospace And Defense Others



3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe report covers the following areas:

3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe size

3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe trends

3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe industry analysis

This study identifies the growing role of 3D CAD in packaging machineries as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market growth in Eastern Europe during the next few years.

3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe, including some of the vendors such as 3D Systems Corp., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, IronCAD LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and ZWSOFT Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market growth in Eastern Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market size in Eastern Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market vendors in Eastern Europe

