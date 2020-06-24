Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2020 / 18:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 192.7273 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5029239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 71740 EQS News ID: 1078159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2020 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)