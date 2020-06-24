Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.1748 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2071737 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 71761 EQS News ID: 1078201 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)