Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2020 / 18:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 71813 EQS News ID: 1078307 End of Announcement EQS News Service

