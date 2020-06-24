Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of May 11, 2020 the Company is continuing an executive search for an independent director. The Company intends to appoint the independent director no later than June 25, 2020.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on technology, vanadium exploration and development.

