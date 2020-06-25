Technavio has been monitoring the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market and it is poised to grow by $2.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AstraZeneca Plc, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High target affinity and specificity of ALK inhibitors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, preference for substitute products might hamper market growth.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market is segmented as below:

Type Second-generation ALK Inhibitors First-generation ALK Inhibitors Third-generation ALK Inhibitors

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market size

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market trends

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market industry analysis

This study identifies an increase in approvals of combination therapies and the extension of the application of ALK inhibitors as the prime reasons driving the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market growth during the next few years.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market, including some of the vendors such as AstraZeneca Plc, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

