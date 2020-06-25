Technavio has been monitoring the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market and it is poised to grow by $2.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AstraZeneca Plc, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High target affinity and specificity of ALK inhibitors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, preference for substitute products might hamper market growth.
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Second-generation ALK Inhibitors
- First-generation ALK Inhibitors
- Third-generation ALK Inhibitors
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:
- Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market size
- Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market trends
- Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market industry analysis
This study identifies an increase in approvals of combination therapies and the extension of the application of ALK inhibitors as the prime reasons driving the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market growth during the next few years.
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market, including some of the vendors such as AstraZeneca Plc, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Second-generation ALK inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- First-generation ALK inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Third-generation ALK inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
