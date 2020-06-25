Technavio has been monitoring the bio-based propylene glycol market and it is poised to grow by 116.27 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ayas Renewables Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., L Air Liquide SA, and Oleon NV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth in biodiesel production has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in prices of bio-based propylene glycol might hamper market growth.
Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Unsaturated Polyester Resins
- Functional Fluids And Antifreeze Products
- Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, And Food
- Detergents And Household Products
- Other Applications
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bio-based propylene glycol market report covers the following areas:
- Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market size
- Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market trends
- Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market industry analysis
This study identifies an increase in environmental awareness and the use of bio-based products as the prime reasons driving the bio-based propylene glycol market growth during the next few years.
Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bio-based propylene glycol market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ayas Renewables Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., L Air Liquide SA, and Oleon NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bio-based propylene glycol market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bio-based propylene glycol market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bio-based propylene glycol market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio-based propylene glycol market vendors
