Technavio has been monitoring the luxury furniture market and it is poised to grow by 271.87 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. B and B Italia SPA, Danube Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Minotti S.p.A., Natuzzi S.p.A., PAN Emirates, Poltrona Frau SPA, and Royal Furniture are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in the number of office spaces has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the impact of COVID-19 might hamper market growth.

Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Application Residential Commercial

Geographic Landscape UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Egypt (Arab Republic Of Egypt) Rest Of Middle East



Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luxury furniture market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Furniture Market size

Luxury Furniture Market trends

Luxury Furniture Market industry analysis

This study identifies an increase in strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury furniture market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the luxury furniture market, including some of the vendors such as B and B Italia SPA, Danube Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Minotti S.p.A., Natuzzi S.p.A., PAN Emirates, Poltrona Frau SPA, and Royal Furniture. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the luxury furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury furniture market vendors

