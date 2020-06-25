SPS, an Algerian metal sandwich panel manufacturer, has signed a partnership deal with Dubai-based mounting system provider Qi-energy to begin production of mounting structures for PV systems in Algeria. SPS, an Algerian metal sandwich panel manufacturer, has decided to team up with Dubai-based mounting system provider Qi-energy to make mounting structures for PV systems in Algeria. The initiative follows the Algerian government's recently announced plan to tender 4 GW of large-scale PV up to 2024 under a scheme that will include strong domestic content requirements for solar panels, cables and ...

