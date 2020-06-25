Tell us about dSPACE business development - both in 2019 and currently Martin Goetzeler: 2019 was a good year for dSPACE. We grew our worldwide sales by 11 percent. Therefore, we were able to increase our investments into research and development. Our new strength grew organically, but we also invested in technology and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In the last two years alone, we grew our team by around 400 employees to a total of 1,800. More than 1,400 of our employees are engineers and computer scientists. The effects of the pandemic are not yet foreseeable for the current year. We see reluctance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...