World High Life PLC Announces Appointment of Advisor for North America Operations

North American Cannabis and Hemp Executive to develop and implement North American launch for Love Hemp

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce the appointment of international Hemp/CBD executive, Mr. Ross Westbrook, as Advisor for North American growth and operations as the Company prepares to build upon its UK success.

In preparation for the launch of Love Hemp products in North American markets, World High Life has appointed Mr. Ross Westbrook to plan and implement the Company's strategy and operations for expansion. Ross Westbrook is recognized a leader in the Hemp/CBD retail space in particular, processing and marketing CBD products for nationally recognized brands such as Lazarus Naturals and Select (Social) CBD, Panacea Life Sciences, Luxe CBD, Infinite CBD, Pure Hemp Botanicals, Pharm CBD, Wink-wink and Paradise Candy.

Ross Westbrook Appointment Highlights

Mr. Ross Westbrook Appointed as Advisor for North American Growth and Operations

Recently served a term as Treasurer of the California Hemp Council - Sacramento, Ca.

CEO of Canamo Genetics

Founding member of Hemptown USA, and served as COO

Regional Sales Executive and Distributor for Panacea Life Sciences

Purveyor of CBD products at Transcend Canna in California carrying 11 product lines

Founded eFruit in 2011 and sold to Private Equity Group in 2015 with $20+ million in sales worldwide

Founded Primavera Marketing and served as their President for 22 years selling the company in 2010 with sales in excess of $200 million worldwide

Masters in International Business

Mr. Westbrook has more than 35 years in farming and marketing specialized agriculture-based items world-wide. He has implemented specialized marketing campaigns over the years to Costco in both the United States and Asia, and to Safeway, Kroger, Walmart and Whole Foods. He also has extensive experience marketing globally to Aeon, Lotte, Shinshegae, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsburys, Alibaba derivatives, Coles, Woolworths and Cold Storage. Ross has exported or sold products to more than 33 different countries and has opened and managed sales offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Santiago, Chile.

"The Love Hemp Brand and product line continue to grow in the UK with strong consumer support, and our team has recognized the significant opportunity that exists to expand to North America as the next step in achieving our objective of making Love Hemp a global brand," said Mr. David Stadnyk, World High Life Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled that Ross is now part of the World High Life team, his knowledge and experience in this industry combined with his network allow us to advance our business plan expediently, establishing a strong foundation for success going forward."

"My experience in the industry has informed my belief that novel cannabinoids will be combined with traditional holistic plant materials that have been used medicinally for centuries," said Mr. Westbrook. "The minute that I realized both David Stadnyk, WHL Founder and CEO, and Tony Calamita, Founder and CEO of Love Hemp, were of a similar mindset I knew that together, we had a unique and exciting opportunity to benefit people searching for innovative and effective health and wellness solutions. The addition of Love Hemp's recently appointed Scientific Advisors further cemented the commitment to our shared vision. Every stop along my Hemp/CBD journey has been a stepping-stone to reach World High Life."

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk Founder & CEO North America: 1 (236) 521-7211 North America toll-free: 1 (888) 616-WRHLF (9745) +44 (0) 7926 397 675 info@worldhighlife.uk AQSE Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 ma@peterhousecap.com af@peterhousecap.com Financial PR Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray Blytheweigh +44 (0) 20 7138 3224 Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



SOURCE: World High Life PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595179/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Advisor-for-North-America-Operations