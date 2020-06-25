Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
WKN: A0B7QK ISIN: GB0034330679 Ticker-Symbol: DWV 
Frankfurt
25.06.20
08:00 Uhr
0,642 Euro
-0,006
-0,93 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6420,67209:29
25.06.2020 | 08:08
ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Preliminary Results

CONTINUED PROGRESS TOWARDS FDA SUBMISSION

OVARIAN CANCER STUDY IN PROGRESS

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world leading liquid biopsy company, today announces audited preliminary results for the eight months ended 31 December 2019. ANGLE's accounting reference date has changed from 30 April to 31 December and therefore these Financial Statements are reporting on an eight month period.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0071R_1-2020-6-24.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595180/Angle-PLC-Announces-Preliminary-Results

