Nasdaq Riga on June 25, 2020 decided to list AS "Storent Investments" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of June 30, 2020. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Storent Investments" Issuer's short name STOR Securities ISIN code LV0000802411 Securities maturity date 19.10.2023 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of listed securities 34 463 Fixed annual coupon rate 8% Coupon payments 4 times per year April 19 July 19 October 19 January 19 Orderbook short name STOR080023A AS "Storent Investments" Prospectus available here. According to the Prospectus, the issuer has the right to issue additional bonds for the total nominal amount of 11 553 700 EUR until October 19, 2023, reaching the total bond issue of 15 000 000 EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.