Copenhagen June 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Shape Robotics A/S share (short name: SHAPE) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Shape Robotics belongs to the Industrial sector and is the fifth company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 25 on the Nasdaq Nordic market*. Shape Robotics A/S is a Danish educational technology company. The company has developed Fable, an innovative modular robot system that makes it easy and fun for students to build and program their own robots. Educational institutions in all parts of the world today are bound to adapt as digital technologies, artificial intelligence and automation change our way of living and work life. New subjects such as programming and technology are mandatory classes in most countries. As schools integrate new educational technology into teaching, Shape Robotics helps institutions deliver high-quality education that prepares students for a rapidly changing future. "Listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a natural step for us to ensure continued growth for the company and for Shape Robotics to become a major global player in the technology market for education," says David Johan Christensen, CEO of Shape Robotics. "We will invest in expanding our international sales channels, optimizing our operations as well as introducing new products and services that together strengthen our position as a leading global provider of educational robotics technology". "We are proud to welcome Shape Robotics to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Nasdaq Copenhagen Head of Listings, Carsten Borring. "It is with great enthusiasm that we add yet another robot company to the list. By adding more capital to the robotics sector, Nasdaq can help further develop this very exciting sector. The great interest among investors clearly indicates that there is a lot of capital in the market after three months of lock down due to corona. It is fantastic to experience the support that exists among the investors to invest in the start-up companies, which will be the next generation of companies on the Danish business scene going forward". Shape Robotics A/S has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm