Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851915 ISIN: US6668071029 Ticker-Symbol: NTH 
Tradegate
24.06.20
21:32 Uhr
269,60 Euro
-2,10
-0,77 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
267,80268,0009:06
267,80268,3009:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2020 | 08:53
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Northrop Grumman Awards Contracts to Kitron

(2020-06-25) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has awarded Kitron a contract for production of Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II program. Deliveries will secure a backlog into 2021 and have a total value of more than USD 18 million.

Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway.

The sub-contract relates to the Long-Term Supply Agreements announced on 21 September 2015 and 24 November 2016 and covers Lot 12 through Lot 14.

Northrop Grumman's ICNI system provides F-35 pilots with more than 27 fully-integrated operational functions. Using its industry-leading software-defined radio technology, Northrop Grumman's design allows the simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions while greatly reducing size, weight and power demands on the advanced F-35 fighter. These functions include Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), automatic acquisition of fly-to points, and various voice and data communications such as the multifunction advanced data link.

Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under a manufacturing license agreement between Kitron and Northrop Grumman, Kitron will manufacture sub-assemblies for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) F-35 Lightning II is the world's most advanced military aircraft, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, advanced mission systems, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and cutting-edge sustainment.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director Kitron Norway, tel: +47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


NORTHROP GRUMMAN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.