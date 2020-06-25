Kitron ASA: Northrop Grumman Awards Contracts to Kitron

(2020-06-25) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has awarded Kitron a contract for production of Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II program. Deliveries will secure a backlog into 2021 and have a total value of more than USD 18 million.



Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway.

The sub-contract relates to the Long-Term Supply Agreements announced on 21 September 2015 and 24 November 2016 and covers Lot 12 through Lot 14.

Northrop Grumman's ICNI system provides F-35 pilots with more than 27 fully-integrated operational functions. Using its industry-leading software-defined radio technology, Northrop Grumman's design allows the simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions while greatly reducing size, weight and power demands on the advanced F-35 fighter. These functions include Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), automatic acquisition of fly-to points, and various voice and data communications such as the multifunction advanced data link.

Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under a manufacturing license agreement between Kitron and Northrop Grumman, Kitron will manufacture sub-assemblies for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) F-35 Lightning II is the world's most advanced military aircraft, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, advanced mission systems, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and cutting-edge sustainment.



