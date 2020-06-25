CloudSense Appoints Jonathan English as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense, a leading Commerce and Subscriber Management platform, today announced the appointment of Jonathan English, a distinguished executive with proven experience accelerating go-to-market efforts at high growth software businesses, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Rob Amen, a Managing Director at Vector Capital and a member of CloudSense's board of directors said, "Jonathan is a seasoned technology executive with a track record of expanding market share in high growth software businesses. Given CloudSense's award-winning product innovation in the commerce and subscriber management SaaS category, we believe Jonathan is the perfect leader to accelerate our growth and deliver this world-class technology to our existing and future customers. We are excited to welcome Jonathan to CloudSense and look forward to working with him."

Mr. English has extensive experience leading innovative, high growth enterprise software companies and has an exceptional track record of driving revenue through global sales execution. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at ION Commodities, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management. Prior to that, he spent eighteen years at Allegro Development, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and led sales teams across the company's various markets and regions.

"I am excited to join CloudSense and humbled to be part of an organization that is transforming the sales and delivery software industry," said Mr. English. "CloudSense is uniquely positioned to take advantage of vast opportunities in the rapidly growing Digital Commerce, CPQ, and Order Management markets, and I look forward to working with this talented team to serve customers and build upon CloudSense's momentum of innovation and leadership."

Mr. English succeeds Richard Britton, CloudSense's co-founder and CEO since 2009. During his eleven years of leadership, Mr. Britton and his founding team built CloudSense into a market-leading global software company with over 300 employees and an award-winning product. Mr. Britton will assist with the leadership transition.

Mr. Britton commented, "It has been a privilege and honor to work with CloudSense's incredibly talented and dedicated employees and loyal customers. The Board and I are confident Jonathan is the right person to build on this progress, with the expertise and leadership qualities to continue advancing the company. I am excited about the future of CloudSense."

Matt Blodgett, a Managing Director at Vector Capital and a member of CloudSense's board of directors said, "We thank Richard for his strong leadership as a co-founder and CEO of CloudSense over the past eleven years. The company would not have achieved its award-winning position without his passion and commitment, and we look forward to working together to continue generating value for customers, employees and shareholders."

About CloudSense:

CloudSense is the proven Commerce and Subscriber Management platform, built for high-volume or complex ongoing services. We're trusted by Communications, Media and Utilities businesses worldwide to launch, sell and fulfill faster and give customers and partners convenient buying journeys.

To learn more, please visit http://www.cloudsense.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196228/Jonathan_English_CloudSense.jpg