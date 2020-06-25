

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Brown (N) Group plc (BWNG.L) were gaining around 11 percent in the early morning trading in London after the clothing & footwear digital retailer reported Thursday a profit in its fiscal 2020, compared to loss last year, despite weak revenues. Further, the company said its trading has continued to improve in the last three weeks of first quarter of fiscal 2021.



For the full year, profit before tax was 35.7 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 57.5 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 9.63 pence, compared to loss of 20.50 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 59.5 million pounds, compared to 83.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share fell to 16.37 pence from 21.38 pence a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA was 106.7 million pounds, down 16.6 percent from 128 million pounds last year.



Group revenue declined 6.1 percent to 858.2 million pounds from 914.4 million pounds last year, driven by a 7.8 percent decline in product revenue and a 2.7 percent decline in financial services revenue.



Regarding the trading in first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company noted that trading has continued to improve from the sudden and significant decline experienced in March.



Group revenue is down 22 percent, and Product sales is down 28.8 percent, but the drop in the last three weeks was 21 percent. Further, Financial Services revenue is down 8.2 percent.



The company noted that 91 percent of product sales are now digital.



Trading in the first quarter of this financial year was impacted by Covid-19 but sales in recent weeks have shown an improving trajectory and cash collections have been stable. Operating costs are significantly lower than last year and net debt has decreased.



In London, N Brown shares were trading at 43.35 pence, up 11.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

N BROWN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de