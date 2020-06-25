

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Clothing & footwear digital retailer Shares of Brown (N) Group plc (BWNG.L) confirmed Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Designate Rachel Izzard has been appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 29.



The company appointed Izzard as CFO designate on January 29 and she joined the business on April 6.



As announced earlier, Craig Lovelace, the previous Chief Financial Officer, resigned and has stepped down from the Board and will cease employment with the company on June 28.



The company noted that Lovelace has been staying on for a longer period of time than was intended, due to the restrictions of movement of people caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, to facilitate a smooth handover to Izzard.



Lovelace will receive no payments from the Company following his departure and any entitlements to annual bonus, outstanding deferred annual bonus shares and LTIP awards have lapsed.



