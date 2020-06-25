AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 24/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 191.426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6813739 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 71846 EQS News ID: 1078523 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)