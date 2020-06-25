AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY DEALING DATE: 24/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9483.9994 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2665336 CODE: TPXY ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 71850 EQS News ID: 1078533 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)