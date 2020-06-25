European capabilities expanded with additional data centre facilities in UK and Ireland

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, is increasing investment in its data centre infrastructure by developing new facilities in two new locations: Newport, United Kingdom and Dublin, Ireland. This investment will continue to support customers' digital transformation journeys and help customers navigate the post-Brexit landscape.

These new data centres will establish two new pairings for the hosting of customer instances: a UK-sovereign pair between London and Newport, and an EU-sovereign pair between Amsterdam and Dublin. These new data centre pairings will form part of ServiceNow's Advanced High Availability Architecture and will continue to ensure the scalability of its cloud services.

The new Amsterdam and Dublin data centre pair went live earlier this month, with the London and Newport pair expected to go live imminently.

This investment takes ServiceNow's global data centre pairs to 11, spanning five continents, and supported by six global support centres to serve customers' digital transformation needs.

"Our investment in new data centre facilities in Europe will provide infrastructure that supports customers in an ever-changing landscape and aligns closely with their organizations requirements," said Chris Pope, VP Innovation, ServiceNow.

"Some customers are more cautious in their adoption of cloud technologies owing to a fear of the unknown about Brexit agreements. By developing our new facilities, this will enable us to service those customers more in line with their requirements," added Pope.

Roy Illsley, Chief Analyst Enterprise IT Enterprise from Omdia says: "Brexit seems a forgotten event now COVID-19 has become the focus of attention globally, but in both scenarios, the need for resilient cloud-based geographic capacity is of paramount importance. ServiceNow operates a twin pair approach to delivering its services to customers with the data centres in the same region. By opening two new data centres, one in Dublin as the twin for Amsterdam, and the other in Newport, the twin for London, any concerns around a post-Brexit world have been answered for ServiceNow customers. Omdia believes that both Brexit and COVID-19 will increase demand for cloud-based services as organisations look to become more agile, flexible, and adopt an opex approach to service delivery as they look to link IT expenditure more directly to business activity."

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005133/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Eastwood, ServiceNow, press@servicenow.com