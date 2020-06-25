IFS Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report

- IFS recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that IFS has been named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises* for its extended ERP platform IFS Applications.

To be included in this report, vendors like IFS had to meet requirements on product or service, customer experience, operations, and geographic strategy. IFS was proud to be evaluated.

IFS is the cloud ERP vendor of choice for some of the world's leading businesses across industry verticals such as manufacturing, service management, aerospace and defense, energy, utilities and resources, and engineering, construction and infrastructure. Some of the most recent customers include leading French waste management group Séché Environnement, world-leading supplier of advanced spring wire Suzuki Garphyttan, liquefied natural gas industry leader Höegh LNG, and leading producer of batteries for the aerospace and defense sector EaglePicher. IFS cloud and SaaS revenue for FY 2019 increased 56% versus the same period of 2018 (excluding Astea and WorkWave revenue).

"Our singular focus is to deliver products that create value for our customers throughout their entire lifecycle, whether in manufacturing, asset management, supply chain management, after-sales service management or any combination of these functions," IFS Chief Product Officer Christian Pedersen said. "We are concentrating and accelerating our investments to power intelligent and autonomous enterprises on a scale we haven't seen before. We are proud to offer proven industry solutions in whatever way makes sense for our customers: natively in the cloud or on-premises. We are very pleased to be acknowledged by Gartner in this report, which we see as a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer value and choice."

IFS's business platform extends across full-scale ERP capabilities including financials, HR, supply chain and project management, all fully integrated with best-in-class support for enterprise asset management (EAM), and service management and realized through a beautiful user experience. Global leaders in industries such as manufacturing, aerospace & defense, energy & utilities, engineering & construction, and service provision trust IFS's cloud solutions to deliver better business outcomes.

IFS's comprehensive product offering has been recognized in a multitude of industry analyst research. The company was recognized in April 2019Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management**.

Based on customer feedback and ratings, IFS was also recognized as a February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Asset Management Software***.

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report here: https://info.ifs.com/2020-Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-Cloud-ERP_Gated.html.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Tim Faith, Duy Nguyen, Dennis Torii, Paul Schenck, Christian Hestermann, 22 June 2020

** Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management," Jim Robinson, April 16, 2019.

*** Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

