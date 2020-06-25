17-06-2020 held Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) agreed on increase of authorized capital with additional contribution issuing 120 007 units registered ordinary shares with each nominal value of 0,44 Eur. By the decision of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders increasing authorized capital of the Company new registered ordinary shares issue price is equal to 2,51 Eur for 0,44 Eur nominal value share. 1 July 2020 is the first day without rights (ex-date), from which with the securities market billing cycle T+2 acquired shares of the Company do not entitle to acquire newly issued shares of the Company. About the right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of the Company the separate notification will be announced. CEO Aiva Remeikiene Email: aiva@neofinance.com