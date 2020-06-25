Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
PR Newswire
25.06.2020 | 10:46
67 Leser
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 25

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 24 June 2020 it purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.665 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury. Following this transaction, the Company has 24,446,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 40,062,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

25 June 2020

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

