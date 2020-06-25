Binary.com Rebrands to Deriv.com

The new branding features innovative products and improved services for new and experienced traders

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Binary.com, a multi-award winning pioneer in the retail online trading space, has rebranded into Deriv.com with new products and enhanced user experience, continuing its mission of serving customers into the future with simple, flexible, and reliable online trading solutions.

Jean-Yves Sireau, the company's founder and CEO, says: "Stepping into our third decade of operations, it's just timely to renew our commitment to make online trading effortless and accessible to everyone, especially to our valued clients."

The roll-out of Deriv.com sees the culmination of over 20 years of experience in analysing trading trends, harnessing cutting edge technology, and responding to client preferences.

The rebranding involves the launch of Deriv.com, which delivers multiple trading options centred around three core products: DTrader, for both new and experienced traders; DBot, which allows users -- even those with zero coding knowledge -- to create trading robots; and Deriv MT5 (DMT5), the trading platform of choice for professional traders. SmartTrader, the popular trading platform with a unique interface on Binary.com, will continue to be available to clients on Deriv.com.

As part of the rebranding, Deriv.com introduces products like Multiplier Options that potentially offer traders higher profits while limiting risks. New features like P2P Cashier, which facilitates seamless financial transactions, will be introduced gradually. These new developments will provide users with a more satisfying trading experience on Deriv.com.

On being lauded as one of the oldest and most respected names in online trading, Sireau says, "Customer focus and a talented team working within a culture of innovation have made it possible for us to conceive and launch a product like Deriv.com. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our partners and clients for their incredible support over the years."

