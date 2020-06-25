Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 192.8691 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12660739 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 71895 EQS News ID: 1078667 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)