Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 179.7621 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2758101 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 71962 EQS News ID: 1078809 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)