Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 156.9325 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 589001 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 71964 EQS News ID: 1078813 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)