Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
25.06.2020 | 11:28
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares: Correction

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares: Correction

PR Newswire

London, June 25

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020
(The "Company")

25 June 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 18:16 on 24 June 2020.

Date of purchase24 June 2020
Number of Shares purchased50,000 shares
Highest price paid per share$14.5951 (previously $14,595)
Lowest price paid per share$14.5951 (previously $14,595)
Average price paid per share$14.5951 (previously $14,5951)

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

