Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 10:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 155.3099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2869582 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 71991 EQS News ID: 1078871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)