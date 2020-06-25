Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 11:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.8431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3515758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 72029 EQS News ID: 1078953 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 05:03 ET (09:03 GMT)