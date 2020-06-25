Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements



Date:25 June 2020



Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited



Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") announces that Jill May, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed to the Board of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc with effect from 1 July 2020.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745186