Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 11:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3504860 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 72056 EQS News ID: 1079013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

