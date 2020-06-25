Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2020 / 11:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.9164 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 72062 EQS News ID: 1079025 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)