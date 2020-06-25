Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank Streamlines Key Business Processes With Newgen

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced that Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), is going live with its electronic document and records management system (EDRMS) product suite for automating and streamlining their key business processes and achieving the goal of a digital, paperless organization.

Using Newgen's solution, TDB will digitize paper-based processes across all its departments in the bank. This will enable the bank to drive enterprise-wide digital transformation and improve efficiency.

"We were looking for a technology solution that would help us digitize and automate our processes and deliver a contemporary customer experience. We onboarded Newgen as a partner after an intensive evaluation process and selected their industry-leading EDRMS solution," said Joseph Kynunda, Senior Records Management Officer, Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank.

"With Newgen solutions, we would be able to unify operational silos and manage our enterprise content more efficiently, thereby reducing turnaround time, improving visibility, reducing reliance on physical documents, and enabling a seamless customer journey. Both internal and external customers will be enabled with real-time information to facilitate smarter decision-making. We are looking forward to going live with the EDRMS system and working with Newgen on future projects," he further added.

"Newgen aims to help TDB transform their business processes and deliver faster and more efficient services. With our cutting-edge products and technologies, we have always aspired to help customers stay ahead of the curve. We are glad that TDB chose us as their digital transformation partner. We hope to drive mutual business growth and make this partnership a success," said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and CEO, Newgen Software Technologies Limited.

Newgen products are built on its digital automation platform, with low-code capability. The platform enables rapid business application development and offers agility for sustainable and continuous improvement, thereby future-proofing an enterprise. Further, the platform's capabilities such as mobility, social sensing, analytics, cloud, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence accelerate the digital journey of businesses.

About TDB:

Established in 1985, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) is a multilateral, treaty-based, investment-grade development financial institution, with assets of USD 6.7bn. The Bank's mandate is to finance and foster trade, regional economic integration, and sustainable development through trade finance and project and infrastructure finance.

About Newgen Software:

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a global provider of digital process automation platform with more than 200 financial institutions as its clients. Newgen's platform automates critical business processes for financial institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, digital account opening, trade finance, digital, and mobile customer service requests. Newgen offers flexible on-premise and cloud-based solutions to financial institutions.

