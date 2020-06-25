

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined at a faster pace in April, amid a fall in both industrial production and construction output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index decreased 21.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.6 percent fall in March.



This development was attributable to the slump in production in the metal industry, machine and vehicle construction, and mineral oil processing and reflected developments throughout the EU, the agency said.



Industrial production fell 22.0 percent annually in April, and construction output decreased 19.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 15.1 percent in April, following a 7.0 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 15.3 percent in April and construction output declined 14.3 percent.



