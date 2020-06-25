Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
25.06.2020 | 12:52
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Shareholder Benefits

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Shareholder Benefits

PR Newswire

London, June 25

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company" or "MLIT")

25 June 2020


Shareholder Benefits

The company owned two centre court debentures which were the subject of an annual draw that shareholders owning more than 2,500 shares could win.

After the AELTC cancelled the competition this year, the Manager consulted with a number of Shareholders as to whether it would be better to sell the Debentures and cease providing this shareholder benefit. A majority of respondents agreed that the benefits were now potentially outweighed by the costs (including risk of cancellation and further waves of Virus outbreaks) and so the Debentures have been sold.

This shareholder benefit will not be offered in future periods.

Proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in the portfolio.

For enquiries:

Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC 0207 584 5733

M&L Capital Management Limited 0207 584 5733

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

