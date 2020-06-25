Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
WKN: 4897 ISIN: CA72706K1012  
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
25.06.2020 | 13:08
Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Results of AGM

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announced the following results for each item of business considered at Planet 13's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2020.

Election of Directors

The following table sets out the votes in respect of the election of directors:

Nominee

% For

% Withheld

Robert Groesbeck

99.76

0.24

Larry Scheffler

99.23

0.77

Michael Harman

99.71

0.29

Adrienne O'Neal

99.72

0.28

Appointment of Auditors

99.88% of shares voted were voted in favor of re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors remuneration for the following year.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com
(416) 465-6931

Jonathan Ro, Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 13, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595174/Planet-13-Announces-Results-of-AGM

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
