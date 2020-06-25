Evaluating the Coronavirus Impact: Consumer Bias Towards Processed, Convenience Foods Generates Opportunities in Food Encapsulation Processes - Future Market Insights

Market players in the food encapsulation market are leveraging changes in consumer behavior during the covid-19 pandemic, to increase applications in RTE food products and dietary supplements, which will support market operations in the near future

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Inflation of food prices, and food insecurity issues during the covid-19 pandemic is having significant effects on the food encapsulation market. In addition, the rising popularity of processed foods and convenience foods are driving up the demand for food encapsulation technologies.

The global food encapsulation market is expected to surpass a US$ 5.46 Bn valuation through the end of the assessment period between 2015 and 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has also resulted in a stronger demand for dietary supplements, for immune strengthening purposes. These trends will aid market growth through and after the crisis period in the months to come.

"The rapid rise in the adoption of food encapsulation in meat, beverages, seafood, and poultry applications are generating remunerative opportunities. In addition, this technology is also being used in sweetener products for confectionaries including gums and candies. Further, the higher investments towards research and development preservatives are generating novel growth opportunities, driving demand during the duration of the outbreak," states the FMI analyst.

Food Encapsulation Market- Critical Takeaways

Micro encapsulation contributes significantly to market revenue owing to characteristics of odor masking, ingredient preservation, and nutrient stability.

Vitamin encapsulation is a major application with nutraceutical uses for heart, skin, and eye health solutions.

Physical food encapsulation technologies remain highly sought after owing to cost effectiveness. However, chemical encapsulation is rapidly gaining traction owing to higher efficacy.

Polysaccharides are popular as delivery agents. However, proteins are gaining attention for superior emulsification and solubility properties.

Europe is a major food encapsulation market owing to high investments in research and development and access to new tech. On the other hand, the thriving food industry is strongly propelling the Asia Pacific market.

Food Encapsulation Market- Drivers

Strong demand for functional food products amidst hectic lifestyle patterns drives food encapsulation processes.

Extensive scope of application in snacks, beverages, meat, and dairy will generate lucrative growth opportunities.

Investments by food processing industries towards product color, flavor, and fragrance enhancement aids market penetration.

Strong need for food preservatives, reagent, enzymes, in food and beverages help market growth.

Food Encapsulation Market- Restraints

Strict regulations associated with materials for encapsulation processes, hinder scope of market.

Lack of regulations associated with nanoparticles in foods and beverages hold back market players.

Coronavirus Impact on Food Encapsulation Market

As the pandemic has the world in its grip, sales of processed foods and beverages has surged. Lockdown and stay at home orders have resulted in a sudden rise in consumption of ready to eat and ready to cook meals. These trends will have a positive impact on the food encapsulation market.

In addition, health concerns from the outbreak has resulted in higher demand for dietary supplements and nutraceutical products helping market growth. Demand for food encapsulation solutions and equipment will remain strong even after the pandemic is brought under control.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the consolidated food encapsulation market are seeking strategic mergers and acquisitions with raw material suppliers and tech providers. Investments into R&D are also an essential market strategy. For instance, Minnesota based Innovative Food Processors was acquired by Balchem Corporation to bolster its Human Nutrition and Health segment. GAT Food Essentials has developed a new water-in-oil-in-water food encapsulation technology.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, Friesland Campina Kievit, Symrise AG, and International Flavors & Fragrances are some of the prominent players in the food encapsulation industry.

About the Study

The study offers readers an assessment of the food encapsulation market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the food encapsulation market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to core material (flavoring agents, acids, bases, antioxidants, buffers, lipids, vitamins & minerals, enzymes, amino acids & peptides, and microorganisms), application (dietary supplements, dairy products, functional food, animal nutrition, bakery products, frozen products, confectionary, beverages, and others), wall material (proteins, carbohydrates, lipids & waxes) and technology (physical and chemical), in six regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA).

